FBI Probes Trump Rally Shooting As Potential Domestic Terrorism: 'It Appears That He Was A Lone Actor'

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is treating the shooting at a rally of former President Donald Trump as a potential act of domestic terrorism and an assassination attempt.

What Happened: The FBI is investigating the shooting at Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday as an assassination attempt and a potential domestic terrorism act, reported The Hill on Sunday.

The suspected shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthews Crooks, died during the incident. The FBI is currently looking into his motive.

"At this point [in] the investigation, it appears that he was a lone actor, but we still have more investigation to go," said Robert Wells, the executive assistant director of the FBI's National Security Branch. "We are investigating this as an assassination attempt," but also as a "potential domestic terrorism act," he said.

Wells stated that the investigation suggests Crooks acted alone. The FBI is also examining the weapon used in the shooting, an AR-style 556 rifle, which was legally purchased by Crooks’ father.

Trump was hit in the ear less than 10 minutes into his speech, and one spectator was killed, with two others seriously injured. The former president was reported to be “fine” after the incident.

Kevin Rojek, special agent in charge of the FBI field office in Pittsburgh, revealed that a suspicious device was found in the suspected shooter’s vehicle, which is currently being inspected by bomb technicians.

Why It Matters: The incident has sparked a national conversation about political violence and security at campaign events. The FBI identified the shooter, who was seen by the crowd before the shooting. Trump shared on Truth Social that he was injured, stating, “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

President Joe Biden addressed the nation, urging Americans to “cool it down” and reduce the heated political rhetoric. He emphasized the importance of not normalizing violence and the collective responsibility to achieve this.

Some Republicans believe the incident could be a game-changer for Trump in the upcoming elections. Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.) stated, “President Trump survives this attack — he just won the election.” This sentiment is echoed by others who think the incident could galvanize Trump’s base.

