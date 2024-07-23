From Matte Black To Aquamarine Blue: Tesla Cybertruck Wraps Turn Heads And Win CEO Elon Musk's Approval

Tesla Cybertruck customers have been trying a variety of wraps on their otherwise stainless steel vehicle, many of which company CEO Elon Musk seems to like.

What Happened: A few weeks ago, Utah-based Macie, who wraps, tints, and details vehicles, shared a small video of a Cybertruck wrapped in aquamarine which glints purple and blue when hit by light.

“The easiest car I've ever wrapped,” Macie, who goes by the username “Utah County Customs,” wrote. Macie has previously posted videos of her wrapping and detailing multiple cars including a Toyota 4Runner, and even a 1991 GMC Syclone.

Musk responded to the video of the glinting Cybertruck on social media platform X, terming it “Cool.”

Why It Matters: The Cybertruck’s stainless steel body allows no exterior paint. However, customers can wrap the truck with either wraps available at Tesla’s online shop or more individualistic wraps from third-party customizers.

Several interestingly wrapped Cybertrucks have emerged on roads and social media to date. While celebrity couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé wrapped their Cybertruck in matte black, Mexican entrepreneur Alejandro Salomon designed his vehicle wrap after the P-51 Mustang Bomber.

Rapper Lil Baby designed his vehicle wrap to resemble a big apple and footballer Isaiah Simmons wrapped it in matte white with white wheel caps. Elon Musk responded to these, terming them “cool” and “nice.”

Tesla’s online shop also provides different color paint films to wrap the vehicle, including stealth black, rose gold, and even abyss blue. The colored wraps are priced between $6,000 and $6,500. A clear paint film, meanwhile, is priced at $5,000.

