Elon Musk Thinks Cybertruck Wrap Resembling Marvel Superhero Deadpool 'Looks Cool'

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday appreciated a red wrap on his EV company’s stainless steel Cybertruck as “cool.”

What Happened: “Looks cool,” Musk wrote in response to pictures and videos of a red-wrapped Cybertruck shared on social media platform X. The truck seemingly belongs to rapper Lil Baby who also shared photos and videos of the truck on Instagram.

The photos show the truck at an Exxon gas station, complete with a bright red body and red, webbed Forgiato wheels. The vehicle was seemingly customized by Roads Show International in Georgia.

The vehicle largely resembles the Marvel superhero Deadpool with intermittent black in its body and wheels. The rapper, however, was seemingly going for a big, angular red apple.

Marvel Studios has released two movies based on Deadpool, released in 2016 and 2018, respectively. The third sequel to the series, Deadpool and Wolverine, featuring both Marvel characters Deadpool and Wolverine, is set to be released later this month.

Why It Matters: The Cybertruck's stainless steel body allows no exterior paint. However, customers can wrap the truck, either with wraps available at Tesla's online shop, or more individualistic wraps from third-party customizers. The clear and paint films available on Tesla shop are priced between $5000-$6500.

Tesla started delivering the Cybertruck in November. Since then, several celebrities and popular names have taken delivery of it including Justin Bieber, Jay-Z and Beyonce, Serena Williams, and Lady Gaga.

The celebrity status of the Cybertruck is likely due to the vehicle's unconventional design, high price point, and the few units available on the road. The vehicle pricing starts at $79,990 for the all-wheel drive version and $99,990 for the more premium Cyberbeast version. A lower-priced rear-wheel drive version of the truck will be available in 2025, as per the company website, starting at $60,990.

Tesla is currently scaling the production of the Cybertruck and aims to make 250,000 annually by 2025. For now, the company has touched a weekly production rate of 1,300 Cybertrucks, Musk said at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting earlier this month. The EV maker is looking to increase it further this year to touch 2,500 units by year-end, he added.

