Elon Musk Reacts To Footballer Isaiah Simmons' White Tesla Cybertruck Parked Up In Manhattan: 'Nice'

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk thinks matte white is a good look on his EV company’s stainless steel Cybertruck.

What Happened: “Nice,” Musk wrote in response to a TikTok video of a white-wrapped Cybertruck shared on social media platform X. The truck belongs to Isaiah Simmons, an American football linebacker for the New York Giants of the National Football League (NFL).

Simmons himself shared pictures of the white truck on Instagram a few weeks back. One of the pictures shared showed the footballer standing on the truck bed, either on its tonneau or the rim.

The vehicle, in addition to the white wrap, features white wheel caps and the stamp of the automotive design workshop behind the revamp, namely Abushi from New York.

Why It Matters: The Cybertruck’s stainless steel body allows no exterior paint. However, customers can wrap the truck, either with wraps available at Tesla’s online shop, or more individualistic wraps from third-party customizers. The clear and paint films available on Tesla shop are priced between $5000-$6500.

Tesla started delivering the Cybertruck in November. Since then, several celebrities and popular names have taken delivery of it including Justin Bieber, Jay-Z and Beyonce, Serena Williams, and Lady Gaga.

The celebrity status of the Cybertruck is likely due to the vehicle’s unconventional design, high price point, and the small number of units available on the road. The vehicle pricing starts at $79,990 for the all-wheel drive version and $99,990 for the more premium Cyberbeast version. A lower-priced rear-wheel drive version of the truck will be available in 2025, as per the company website, starting at $60,990.

Tesla is currently scaling the production of the Cybertruck and aims to make 250,000 annually by 2025. For now, Tesla has touched a weekly production rate of 1,300 Cybertrucks, Musk said at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting earlier this month. The company is looking to increase it further this year to touch 2,500 units by year-end, he added.

Photo courtesy: Tesla