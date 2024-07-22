Microsoft Blames European Commission Agreement As Reason It Can't Secure Windows Like Apple Secures MacOS After CrowdStrike Outage

Loading... Loading...

Amid criticism that the CrowdStrike issue wouldn't have happened with Apple Inc.'s AAPL macOS, Microsoft Corp. MSFT has clarified that a prior agreement with the European Commission it is legally unable to adopt the same security measures as Cupertino.

What Happened: Following the CrowdStrike incident, Satya Nadella-led company’s spokesperson explained that as part of this agreement, Microsoft committed to providing security software makers with the same level of access to Windows as it has.

This is far unlike what Apple is able to do with macOS, where it does not have to adhere to these restrictions. As a result, privileged access to a very critical component of the operating system – the kernel – is off-limits to third-party software makers.

Microsoft's Chief Communications Officer, Frank X Shaw, highlighted this in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Microsoft's agreement with the European Commission states that it is obligated to provide application programming interfaces (APIs) to security software makers with the same privileges as the Windows maker.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

On the other hand, Apple is not bound by these restrictions. In fact, in 2020, the company took away kernel-level access because they are not "as secure or reliable" as their modern alternatives.

See Also: Microsoft-CrowdStrike Issue Caused ‘Largest IT Outage In History,’ Showing How Much We Depend On A Handful Of Companies

Why It Matters: This revelation comes in the wake of a series of technical issues that have plagued Microsoft.

A defective update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD caused Windows PCs worldwide to crash, displaying the infamous Blue Screen of Death (BSOD.)

This incident coincided with a widespread outage of Microsoft’s cloud services, which disrupted the operations of banks, airlines, and broadcasters globally.

The faulty update from CrowdStrike was later criticized by a leading U.S. cybersecurity official as a “serious mistake” with significant impacts on critical infrastructure operations worldwide.

The issue also drew the ire of Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, who blasted Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella for the disruption caused to the global automotive supply chain.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock