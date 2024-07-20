Tesla CEO Elon Musk Blasts Satya Nadella After Microsoft-CrowdStrike Issue Takes Down Millions Of Computers Globally: 'This Gave A Seizure To The Automotive Supply Chain'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk slammed Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Satya Nadella following the massive IT outage caused by a faulty update pushed out by CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD.

What Happened: Musk slammed Nadella, saying, "This gave a seizure to the automotive supply chain."

This comes after Nadella posted a statement on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, saying that the company is working with its clients to bring their systems back online after the outage caused by CrowdStrike.

It's not the only instance of Musk mocking Microsoft – he quoted one of his posts from 2021, which said, “Macrohard >> Microsoft.”

Musk also revealed that CrowdStrike's software has been removed from the systems of his companies, but he did not specify exactly which of his companies he was referring to.

"We just deleted CrowdStrike from all our systems, so no rollouts at all."

However, he added that "many of our suppliers and logistics companies use it."

Security researcher Troy Hunt described it as the "largest IT outage in history."

Why It Matters: The Microsoft-CrowdStrike issue has impacted millions of computers around the world. Microsoft's Windows operating system, deployed on machines of businesses across industries like airline, healthcare, IT, and even 911 services, is also the dominant desktop operating system in the world, with a 72% market share.

A bad update to a CrowdStrike service led to the blue screen of death (BSOD) issue for Windows users, preventing them from accessing their computers.

