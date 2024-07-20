Elon Musk Says Tesla Deleted CrowdStrike From Its Systems But Was Not Untouched By Global IT Outage: 'Unfortunately, Many Of Our Suppliers...Use It'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Friday said that the EV company was affected by the recent global IT outage which gave a ‘seizure’ to the automotive supply chain.

What Happened: A software update of U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings‘ CRWD Falcon platform on Thursday night led to widespread disruptions in Microsoft Corp‘s MSFT systems, pushing critical global services such as airports, ports, financial institutions, and hospitals to a standstill. The issue stemmed from the CrowdStrike update conflicting with Microsoft’s Windows operating system, leading to a blue screen of death (BSOD) issue for Windows users.

Musk on Friday said that the disruption in Microsft systems gave a “seizure” to the automotive supply chain. The CEO confirmed in a post on X that Tesla deleted Crowdtrike from all of its systems but it was still affected as many of its suppliers and logistics companies “unfortunately” use it.

Why It Matters: Microsoft, which leverages CrowdStrike’s services to enhance security for its Azure and Office365 software, said on Friday morning that the underlying cause of the outage has been resolved, helping resume halted services across sectors.

Microsoft’s Windows operating system, deployed on machines of businesses across industries like airline, healthcare, IT, and even 911 services, is the dominant desktop operating system in the world, with a 72% market share.

Microsft shares closed down 0.7% at $437.11 on Friday while Crowdstrike shares closed down 11.1% at $304.96 following the IT outage.

Image Via Shutterstock