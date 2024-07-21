Robert Kennedy Jr. Has Advice For Democrats If They Want To Keep Trump Out Of Office After Biden Drops Out: 'Would Only Happen If…'

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has expressed his views on the Democratic party’s strategy to keep former President Donald Trump out of office, suggesting a return to their core values.
What Happened: On Tuesday, Kennedy shared a tweet hinting at the Democrats’ need to revisit their fundamental principles if they truly wish to prevent Trump from returning to the presidency. This comes in the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision not to seek re-election.
Why It Matters: Kennedy’s tweet comes at a time when his own campaign is facing financial hurdles, despite a $2.5 million boost from running mate Nicole Shanahan.
Notably, Newsom publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the upcoming presidential race, praising her as "tough," "fearless," and "tenacious." Despite President Biden's endorsement, other notable figures like Nancy Pelosi and Hakeem Jeffries had not yet endorsed Harris.
Meanwhile, Trump was quick to attack Biden following his decision, stating that Biden “was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve.”
