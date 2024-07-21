Who Could Possibly Succeed Biden Following His Exit From The Presidential Race? Here Are 7 Names To Look Out For.

Loading... Loading...

In a surprising turn of events, President Joe Biden on Sunday decided not to run for a second term, prompting an immediate search for a new Democratic candidate for the next presidential election.

What Happened: Biden’s decision follows a less-than-stellar debate performance and increasing concerns within the Democratic party about his capacity to serve another term.

Despite his notable accomplishments like the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act, demands for Biden to step down have intensified.

The Democratic National Convention in Chicago this coming August will select a new nominee. Biden has already endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor. However, the long-term consequences of this development could potentially result in a tumultuous convention.

According to Business Insider, other potential successors include Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina and Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland. Each potential nominee brings a distinct set of experiences and policy positions, paving the way for a vigorous nomination process.

Why It Matters: The decision by Biden not to seek re-election has significant implications for the Democratic party and the upcoming presidential race. The potential successors each bring their own strengths and policy positions, but also face their own challenges.

The selection process could be a contentious one, with the potential for division within the party. The outcome of this process will shape the Democratic party’s platform and strategy for the upcoming election, and could have far-reaching implications for the country.

