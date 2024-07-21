Trump Goes In Full Attack Mode After Biden Drops Out Of Race, Says President 'Is Certainly Not Fit To Serve — And Never Was': 'Only Attained The Position Of President By Lies, Fake News, And Not Leaving His Basement'

Loading... Loading...

Following President Joe Biden‘s stunning announcement on Sunday that he would not seek re-election this year, former President Donald Trump quickly took to his platform Truth Social to denounce the president.

Less than an hour after Biden issued a statement that he would “stand down” and “focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Trump did not hesitate to denounce him.

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve – And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement,” Trump wrote. “All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn't capable of being President, and he wasn't – And now, look what he's done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Biden’s announcement came a little over one week after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump at rally near Butler, Pennsylvania. Following the incident, a number of Republicans believed it would boost the former president’s chances of winning the election.

Recent polls have largely confirmed Trump’s lead over Biden, stoking fear among Democrats that Biden no longer had the appeal he once did when he defeated Trump resoundingly in the 2020 election. That year, Biden received 306 electoral votes compared to Trump’s 232. The president also garnered over 81 million popular votes in contrast to Trump’s 74 million.

Yet, three years later, the tables appear to have turned. Despite his conviction in the hush-money case and multiple legal battles, Trump has increasingly gained momentum. Following his CNN debate with Biden in June, the embattled Republican presidential candidate gained a lead over his successor in battleground states.

The former president, who promised to unite the country but has since returned to criticizing his rivals and denied the results of the 2020 election, now potentially faces Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Biden endorsed on Sunday.

Betting odds recently showed that Harris may have a better shot of beating Trump than Biden would have had.

