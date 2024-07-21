Trump Disassociates Himself From 'Extreme' Project 2025 At Michigan Rally: 'I Don't Know What The Hell It Is'

Loading... Loading...

At a rally in Michigan on Saturday, former President Donald Trump distanced himself from the contentious Project 2025, describing it as “far-right” and “extreme.”

What Happened: Trump addressed a crowd of supporters at a Michigan MAGA rally, where he was joined by his running mate, Senator JD Vance.

During his speech, Trump mentioned Project 2025, a supposed “governing agenda” devised by a number of right-wing groups, including some former Trump White House officials.

Democrats have claimed that the aim of these documents is to restore executive power to Trump, should he win in future elections. The project’s objectives are said to include the reclassification of tens of thousands of federal civil service workers as political appointees.

Despite this, Trump’s campaign has consistently denied any association with the initiative. At the rally, Trump reiterated this position, informing his supporters that he doesn’t “know what the hell” Project 2025 is. He characterized it as a product of the “severe right” and labeled some of its proposals as “seriously extreme,” as reported by Mediaite.

Also Read: Trump Vs. Biden: Latest Rounds Of Polls All Seem To Suggest Grim News For This Candidate

“Some on the right, severe right, came up with this Project 25 and I don't even know. I mean, some of them I know who they are, but they're very very conservative. Just like you have this sort of the opposite of the radical left. Okay? You have the radical left and you have the radical right, and they come up with this,” Trump said.

He also said, “I don't know what the hell it is. It's Project 25. He's involved in Project 25. And then they read some of the things that they are extreme, that seriously extreme. But I don't know anything about it. I don't want to know anything about it.”

Trump defended himself against accusations of extremism and threats to democracy, declaring, “I took a bullet for democracy!”

Why It Matters: The disassociation of Trump from Project 2025 is significant in the current political landscape. The project has been a point of contention among various political factions, with Democrats viewing it as a potential threat to democracy.

Trump’s denial of any involvement with the project may be an attempt to distance himself from the more extreme elements of his support base, while also defending his record on democratic values.

This move could potentially impact his political standing and influence within the Republican party and among his supporters.

Read Next:

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock