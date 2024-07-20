Trump Vs. Biden: Latest Round Of Polls All Seem To Suggest Grim News For This Candidate

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has managed to widen his lead over current President Joe Biden in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. This development comes despite increasing demands for Biden to step down from the race.

What Happened: According to latest data, Trump has gained ground over Biden in several crucial polls. Trump now leads Biden by 3 points in the RealClearPolitics' poll tracker, a 1.5-point increase since their last debate.

The FiveThirtyEight's poll tracker also shows Trump leading by 3.2 points, a significant 3-point rise since June 27 and a 1.3-point increase within a week.

Trump’s lead has also grown to four points in Morning Consult's weekly registered voter surveys, a two-point jump following a recent assassination attempt on him.

A CBS News/YouGov survey conducted between July 16-18 shows Trump leading Biden 52%-47% among likely voters, a significant leap from a two-point lead in early July.

The CBS poll suggests that Trump’s acceptance of the Republican nomination has been accompanied by his largest national lead over Biden in the campaign to date. Trump’s lead has seen an increase of five points nationally and three points in key battleground states.

The CBS poll also shed light on voters’ perception of Trump’s handling of the recent assassination attempt, which they view as a net-positive reason to consider voting for him. Nevertheless, this event has not influenced the voting consideration of two-thirds of the voters.

According to another survey by Emerson College, Trump is leading Biden in national polls and in seven pivotal swing states.

The poll reveals that 46% of registered voters are in favor of Trump, while 42% support Biden, leaving 12% undecided. The poll also shows a 2-point drop in Biden’s support since it was last conducted earlier this month, while Trump’s support has remained consistent.

The survey was carried out following an assassination attempt on Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania. The poll also shows Trump gaining 1 point in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, and 2 points in Arizona since March, while losing 1 point in Michigan.

According to the poll, the tightest race is in Michigan, where Trump has 45% support, Biden has 42%, and 13% of respondents are undecided. Trump is leading Biden by 5 percentage points in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Nevada, and by 6 points in Georgia. He also has a 7-point lead in North Carolina and Arizona.

Despite the mounting pressure, Biden has staunchly refused to withdraw his candidacy, even in the face of calls from 36 congressional Democrats and several pundits post his debate performance.

Interestingly, polls suggest that Vice President Kamala Harris could potentially outperform other Democrats, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, if Biden were to step down from the race.

Why It Matters: The recent surge in Trump’s popularity and the growing lead over Biden could potentially reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2024 Presidential race.

The increasing calls for Biden’s withdrawal and the potential for a new Democratic candidate add another layer of uncertainty to the upcoming election.

The political dynamics could shift significantly if Biden were to withdraw and a new candidate, such as Harris, were to enter the race.

