Trump Calls Out Biden's Alleged Use Of DOJ To 'Harass And Intimidate Political Opponents' — And Asks For President's Help In Fiery Post: 'We Are Under Attack From Crooked Joe Biden'

Former President Donald Trump called upon President Joe Biden to intervene in his ongoing legal cases.

What Happened: On Saturday, Trump criticized Biden’s use of the Department of Justice (DOJ) in a post on social media platform Truth Social.

Trump accused Biden of employing the DOJ to “harass and intimidate” his political adversaries. This comes a week after the former president survived an assassination attempt.

Trump’s tirade included allegations against Biden, branding him as the “worst president in the history of the United States” and a “weak and pathetic man.”

“We are under attack from Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE United States, and a Weak and Pathetic man who uses the ‘Justice’ Department to harass and intimidate his Political Opponents because he is in no way capable of winning by himself. He has created a horrible precedent for the future. Democrat appointed Judges and Prosecutors, together with local D.A.'s and Attorney Generals, have played the game with them. Based on the opinion of legal scholars and experts, they had no good case out of the many against me, but of all the cases, their best shot was the documents case, a complete HOAX, in Florida,” Trump wrote.

He also took a jab at the DOJ’s raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate, terming it an “illegal” act and part of a “political witch hunt.”

“They illegally RAIDED MY HOUSE, Mar-a-Lago, in that one. Well, that case was just THROWN OUT IN FULL IN THAT IT WAS UNCONSTITUTIONAL. THE OTHERS ARE ON WEAK GROUNDS, including those where we have Crooked Judges and Prosecutors. It is all a Political Witch Hunt, and Biden should insist that EVERYTHING NOW BE DROPPED. RUN A FAIR AND OPEN CAMPAIGN!!!,” Trump added in the post.

Currently, Trump’s legal team is making efforts to squash the case against him in Georgia. His criminal case in New York led to his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The case involving the former president’s classified documents was dismissed last week by Judge Aileen Cannon, but Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith is appealing the ruling.

Contrary to speculations that Trump would adopt a milder tone for the final leg of the campaign, he continued his criticism of both Biden and Rep. Nancy Pelosi in his convention acceptance speech.

Why It Matters: Trump’s demand for Biden’s intervention and his criticism of the DOJ’s actions highlight the ongoing tension between the two political figures.

The former president’s legal troubles, including his conviction in New York and the ongoing case in Georgia, continue to cast a shadow over his political future. His recent comments suggest that he remains defiant, despite these challenges, and is unlikely to change his combative style of communication.

This development could have significant implications for the political landscape in the United States.

