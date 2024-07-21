Biden's Struggling Campaign Strikes Fear In Federal Employees: 'We Have To Make Some Tough Choices, We're In Battle'

Loading... Loading...

As the reelection campaign of President Joe Biden faces mounting challenges, federal employees are reportedly experiencing a growing sense of unease.

What Happened: The declining support for Biden has sent shockwaves through the Democratic party, leading to widespread concern among thousands of federal employees about potential changes in the White House.

Conversations with various federal employees have painted a grim picture of the mood within the U.S. government, including the White House, following weeks of political uncertainty, as reported by Politico.

A significant number of employees are worried about the unclear future of the federal government leadership post-November.

Large group text chains among USDA staff members have been buzzing following Biden's disappointing debate performance, with officials sharing their apprehensions about the future of his administration. Some USDA employees are even considering leaving their positions prematurely.

Interestingly, the anxiety among federal employees is not solely about Biden, but also about his rival and the implications of a second Trump administration. The “drain the swamp” approach of former President Donald Trump has left many federal employees feeling disheartened and fearful, creating a pervasive sense of dread.

According to the outlet, a White House official expressed feelings of “sadness” regarding the ongoing questions about whether Biden should continue his candidacy.

"We have to make some tough choices, we're in battle," the official said. "We need someone who can represent us. I am incredibly loyal to our president, but it's hard when you're putting your life on the line like many of us working every night, every day, when you don't know who is going to be on the top of the ticket."

“The first Trump administration was extremely challenging, leading to a mass departure of employees who opted for retirement,” a U.S. Park Service employee told the outlet. “If we do have an administration shift, other employees will also reconsider their positions and move to the private sector. I don't know what I'll end up doing.”

An employee from Health and Human Services revealed that there isn’t a unanimous opinion among their colleagues about whether Biden should continue or step down, but the fear of Democrats losing the White House in November is quite prevalent.

Why It Matters: The uncertainty surrounding Biden’s reelection campaign has not only impacted the political landscape but also the morale of federal employees. The potential shift in administration could lead to significant changes in the federal workforce, with many contemplating moving to the private sector.

The fear of a second Trump administration has also contributed to the growing anxiety, highlighting the deep-seated concerns within the federal government. This situation underscores the importance of political stability for the functioning of the government and the well-being of its employees.

