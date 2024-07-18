Mark Cuban Says 'Love You Too Elon' After Tesla CEO Slams His Opinions Saying 'He Just Hates Himself'

Loading... Loading...

The ongoing feud between tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Cuban continues to escalate, with the latest exchange echoing the duo’s contrasting views on “white privilege.”

What Happened: On Thursday, Cuban, who owns and invests in hundreds of companies, took to X, formerly Twitter, and responded to Musk’s comment about him with a sarcastic remark.

“I love you too Elon. But not as much as I love me. And probably not as much as you love you,” he stated.

Musk had earlier labeled Cuban a “self-confessed racist” in response to a video of Cuban discussing white privilege. “Mark Cuban is a self-confessed racist, so he just hates himself,” the Tesla CEO had said.

See Also: Discover Xbox’s Deadpool-Inspired ‘Cheeky Controller’ And How To Get It

Why It Matters: The feud between Musk and Cuban has been escalating for months. In February this year, Musk called Cuban an “insufferable t**l,” amid a debate concerning the operations of X under Musk's leadership.

The war of words intensified in March when Cuban publicly backed President Joe Biden for the 2024 elections, leading Musk to slam the Shark Tank host unprovoked.

Later that month, Musk termed Cuban a “crybaby” in response to an interview snippet where Cuban suggested people on X are less likely to disagree with Musk.

Previously, Cuban also defended the positive impact of diversity, equity, and inclusion or DEI in business, a stance that contrasts with Musk’s views. At the time, he said, “My arguments are not abstract. I own or invest in hundreds of companies. I know DEI is a positive because I see its impact on bottom lines. That's been reiterated by many CEOs.”

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.