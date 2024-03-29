Elon Musk Jabs Mark Cuban Again In Latest Round Of Billionaire Banter: 'People Trash Me All Day…'

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk took a jab at fellow billionaire Mark Cuban yet again on Friday, terming the latter a “crybaby.”
What Happened: “People trash me all day. It's fine. Mark Cuban is a (cry) baby,” Musk wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The billionaire CEO was responding to a snippet of an interview given by Cuban to Lex Fridman wherein he said that people on X are less likely to disagree with Musk given that the social media platform belongs to him.
Why It Matters: The war of words between the two billionaires dates back months but intensified earlier this year following a debate on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Since then, the fight has escalated with Musk terming Cuban an "insufferable tool" and Cuban calling Musk a "real bad bitch" in turn.
However, Cuban said in the interview published on YouTube earlier today that he deems it to be “fun.”
“I wouldn’t call it a beef. It’s just a bit of fun- it’s fun for me,” Cuban said.
Cuban has been outspoken about the changes implemented by Musk on X (formerly Twitter) ever since he acquired it in 2022.
In December 2022, Cuban criticized Musk for being the ‘judge and jury’ of Twitter and demanded a ‘Bill of Rights’ from the social media platform for more transparency.
Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.
Read More: Second Chance For Nikola? Electric Trucks Return To Customers After Fire Recalls With New Features
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.