Ansys, Nvidia, and Super Micro Partner To Boost Simulation Efficiency

Ansys Inc ANSS is partnering with artificial intelligence server company Super Micro Computer, Inc SMCI and Nvidia Corp NVDA to provide turnkey hardware solutions that dramatically accelerate Ansys multiphysics simulation capabilities.

Ansys creates and sells engineering simulation software that helps users make quicker, informed decisions, enhance product and system designs, and optimize workflows throughout the product life cycle.

By integrating hardware and software, Ansys aims to help customers solve more significant and more complex models up to 1,600 times faster.

This collaboration enhances the speed and efficiency of simulations, reducing time-to-market and enabling more robust design exploration for applications such as automotive crash testing, aerospace gas turbine engines, 5G/6G antennas, and biopharmaceutical development.

Integrating various physics solvers with advanced hardware options can significantly improve performance, cost, and productivity.

The partnership leverages Nvidia technology, including H100 GPUs, L40S GPUs, and the Grace CPU Superchip.

This technology, combined with Supermicro’s server solutions, allows engineers to reduce overhead costs and energy consumption by using fewer servers for the same work.

Super Micro Computer, a key supplier for Nvidia, is optimistic about its growth trajectory. In an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday, CEO Charles Liang stated, “This AI revolution can be bigger even than the industrial revolution.”

Price Actions: At the last check on Thursday, SMCI shares were down 3.14% at $790.68. ANSS is down 1.63% at $315.01.

