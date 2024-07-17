Cybertruck Curiosity Grips Tesla Shareholders As Elon Musk-Led EV Giant Starts Taking Questions For Upcoming Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA has started taking questions from shareholders to address during the company’s second-quarter earnings call.

What Happened: Tesla’s second-quarter earnings call is scheduled for July 23, 5:30 pm ET. Shareholders have already started pouring in questions, which may likely be answered by the company’s new investor relations head Travis Axelrod.

A whopping number of questions raised by shareholders are centered around the company’s stainless steel Cybertruck. The questions range from possible timelines for the release of the vehicle outside the U.S., a timeline for the availability of Tesla’s driver assistance technology called Full Self Driving or FSD on the vehicle, and even details on its production rate.

Other popular topics among shareholders as of now seem to be FSD and robotaxi. Shareholders raised queries on possible FSD transfer offers, price drops, and timelines for the technology’s availability in Europe and China, among others.

As for the robotaxi, the key question is when the product will be unveiled. Though Tesla CEO Elon Musk initially pegged the robotaxi event for Aug. 8, he recently confirmed media reports and said on X that he has requested a few design changes to the vehicle, thereby delaying the event.

Shareholders have until June 23, 4 pm ET to submit questions, meaning a lot more questions are potentially on the way.

Why It Matters: Tesla delivered 443,956 vehicles in the second quarter globally, marking a 4.8% drop from last year but still beating the consensus estimate. The company also deployed 9.4 GWh of energy storage products in the quarter, marking the highest quarterly deployment to date.

The financial results for the second quarter are now scheduled for after the market closes on July 23.

In the second quarter of 2023, Tesla reported total revenue of $24.93 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $4.65 billion after delivering 466,140 vehicles.

