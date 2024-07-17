Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams 'Absolute Security Failure' Over Attempted Trump Assassination — Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle 'Must Resign'

Loading... Loading...

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has demanded the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle over the security failures in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Greene, in a series of tweets, called for Cheatle’s resignation, citing the security failure in the assassination attempt on Trump. She also highlighted that the House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) has issued a subpoena to compel Cheatle’s appearance before the committee.

Greene wrote on X, that “the assassination attempt on President Trump was an absolute security failure. As I've said all week, Director Cheatle MUST RESIGN!”

Greene also quoted her previous post saying, “Director Cheatle must absolutely appear before our Oversight Committee. But this DEI hire should do the right thing and immediately RESIGN.”

Despite facing scrutiny and calls for her resignation, Cheatle remains firm in her position. "I am the director of the Secret Service, and I need to make sure that we are performing a review and that we are giving resources to our personnel as necessary," she said. Cheatle has defended herself, stating that local law enforcement was responsible for the building the shooter was on.

"The buck stops with me," Cheatle stated, accepting her role as the head of the agency to investigate the incident and ensure it doesn't recur.

Why It Matters: It was also revealed that the Secret Service was informed of the local police’s inability to provide adequate security at the building where the shooter positioned himself. This information raises further questions about the Secret Service’s handling of the situation.

The incident has had significant political implications, with some Republicans suggesting that it could boost support for Trump in the upcoming November elections.

The attempted assassination of Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania has been a significant event, with several developments unfolding since the incident. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was briefly featured in a BlackRock advertisement in 2022.

