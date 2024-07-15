Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle Says 'The Buck Stops With Me' On Trump Assassination Attempt — Will Not Resign

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has announced that she will not step down from her position, despite facing criticism in the wake of an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

What Happened: Cheatle acknowledged the gravity of the incident, which led to the death of a rally attendee, labeling it as “unacceptable” and something that “shouldn’t happen again.” This incident marked the first time a current or former president was wounded in an assassination attempt since Ronald Reagan in 1981, said Cheatle in an exclusive interview with ABC News on Monday.

“The buck stops with me,” Cheatle stated, accepting her role as the head of the agency to investigate the incident and ensure it doesn’t recur. She also confirmed that local authorities were responsible for securing the building from where the shots were fired.

Despite facing scrutiny and calls for her resignation, Cheatle remains firm in her position. “I am the director of the Secret Service, and I need to make sure that we are performing a review and that we are giving resources to our personnel as necessary,” she said.

Cheatle is expected to testify before the GOP-led House Oversight Committee on July 22. She urged the American public to maintain confidence in the Secret Service’s ability to protect the president and former presidents.

Why It Matters: The shooting incident at the Trump rally, which resulted in the death of a rally attendee and the injury of the former president, has sparked a wave of criticism and scrutiny. According to a report, the shooter was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

The incident has led to intense scrutiny of the U.S. Secret Service, with both the public and political sphere questioning how an armed gunman was able to gain access to an open shooting position just 130 yards away from the podium.

