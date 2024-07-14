Republicans Say Trump Rally Shooting Is A Game Changer For Former President: 'He Just Won The Election'

Loading... Loading...

The shooting at Donald Trump‘s rally on Saturday has thrown the political landscape into turmoil. Some Republicans believe it could potentially boost support for the former president in the upcoming November elections.

Shortly after the incident in Bethel, Pennsylvania, Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.) told Politico, "President Trump survives this attack — he just won the election."

Other Republicans echoed the sentiment, suggesting the incident could galvanize their base.

"This will energize the base more than anything. And he, you know — with his fist in the air and he didn't want to leave. And he's yelling, fight, fight, fight. That'll be the slogan," Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) told the outlet.

The shooting, labeled by some GOP members as an assassination attempt, has sent shockwaves through an already tumultuous election.

Democrats, who had been united in their criticism of Trump, quickly silenced their attacks, while Republicans were quick to blame the opposing party's rhetoric for the attack.

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito (R-N.Y.) predicted the fallout from the shooting would motivate voters in November. The incident has made Republicans more confident about winning the presidency and both chambers of Congress.

Members of both parties are calling for an investigation into the incident. House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) plans to hold hearings on the shooting. Speaker Mike Johnson vowed that the House will conduct a full investigation.

"The American people deserve to know the truth. We will have Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and other appropriate officials from DHS and the FBI appear for a hearing before our committees ASAP," Johnson said.

However, D'Esposito cautioned against blaming the Secret Service this early.

"I think from what we saw, the Secret Service did an excellent job. I mean, they were able to remove the president off the stage in seconds and get him secured into a vehicle and on his way," he said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect in the assassination attempt on Trump as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

Trump shared on the social media platform Truth Social that he was injured, writing that a bullet had grazed the upper part of his right ear. The shooting led to the death of one spectator and left two others critically injured.

The incident occurred while Trump was speaking, and he was quickly led off the stage by Secret Service agents.

