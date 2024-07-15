Trump Rally Shooter Briefly Featured In BlackRock's 2022 Ad, Largest Money Manager Admits Ahead Of Its Earnings Report

Loading... Loading...

BlackRock Inc. BLK, the world’s largest money manager, has confirmed that the gunman who shot former President Donald Trump briefly appeared in one of its advertisements. The company has issued a statement condemning the attack.

What Happened: BlackRock acknowledged on Sunday that Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old who shot and wounded Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, was briefly shown in a 2022 advertisement, reported Bloomberg.

The ad, which featured several students including Crooks, was filmed at Bethel Park High School, where Crooks graduated. BlackRock clarified that the students were unpaid extras in the ad.

The company has pledged to provide the ad footage to the authorities and remove it from circulation.

"The assassination attempt on former President Trump is abhorrent. We're thankful former President Trump wasn't seriously injured, and thinking about all the innocent bystanders and victims of this awful act, especially the person who was killed," BlackRock said in a statement.

BlackRock is scheduled to release its earnings report on Monday. The company has previously faced scrutiny due to its index funds’ ownership of shares in gun manufacturers, according to the report.

See Also: Nancy Pelosi Reportedly Urged To End Democratic Turmoil By Calling For Biden’s Withdrawal From Presidential Election

Why It Matters: The revelation of Crooks’ appearance in a BlackRock ad adds a new layer to the ongoing discussions about the incident. The shooting at Trump’s rally has been described as a potential game-changer by some Republicans, who believe it could boost support for Trump in the upcoming November elections.

The FBI is treating the shooting as a potential act of domestic terrorism and an assassination attempt and is currently investigating Crooks’ motive.

BlackRock’s acknowledgment comes just before the company’s second-quarter earnings report, which is expected to show a surge in revenue to $4.85 billion, compared to $4.46 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Price Action: BlackRock closed at $827.97 on Friday, showing a gain of 0.38% for the day. Year to date, the stock has increased by 3.46%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock