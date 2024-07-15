Biden Says He's Only 3-Year Older Than Trump: 'I Know I'm Not A Young Guy But ...'

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden took to X to assert his accomplishments in office, despite concerns about his age and fitness for the role.

What Happened: On Monday, Biden said in a post, “I've been doing this a long time, I know I'm not a young guy. But I've gotten more done than any president has in a long, long time. I'm willing to be judged on that.”

Biden shared a video excerpt of an NBC interview with NBC anchor Lester Holt in the post.

The post on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform comes amidst growing concerns about his age and fitness to serve as president. Recent polls have shown a decline in voters' confidence in Biden’s mental and physical fitness, particularly after his performance in the initial 2024 presidential debate.

Why It Matters: Biden’s tweet appears to be a response to these concerns. Despite the criticism, Biden still enjoys a 10-point lead among self-identified Democratic voters, according to a Fox News poll.

However, the same poll reveals that a significant majority of voters are concerned that Biden's age could pose a threat to national security. The poll was carried out after the first debate and before the attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump.

Following the assassination attempt, Biden called for unity, to which Trump responded with a two-word message: “Unite America!”

