Trump Vs Biden: One Candidate Leaps Ahead Of Another In Latest Survey

A poll conducted by Fox News shows that former President Donald Trump has managed to edge past President Joe Biden in the race for the presidency. The poll also brings to light concerns about the potential national security risks posed by Biden’s age.

What Happened: The poll was carried out after the first presidential debate and before the attempted assassination on Trump.

The poll reveals that a significant majority of voters are concerned that Biden’s age could pose a threat to national security. Despite these concerns, Biden still enjoys a 10-point lead among self-identified Democratic voters.

There has been a shift in voter preference since June, with Trump now leading by a single point, a significant improvement from a two-point deficit last month. This shift is largely due to independent voters, who now seem to favor Trump by a slim margin.

Interestingly, about one-fourth of voters who believe Biden poses a risk to the U.S. still support him over Trump. Trump has managed to retain 95% of his 2020 supporters, compared to 91% for Biden, and is favored by new voters by a 7-point margin.

Despite the shift in voter preference, the poll also notes that neither Trump nor Biden has ever had more than 50% of voters say they were mentally fit to serve as president.

Why It Matters: The recent shift in voter preference could have significant implications for the upcoming presidential race. The concerns about Biden’s age and its potential impact on national security could influence voter decisions.

The fact that Trump has managed to regain his lead, despite the lack of majority confidence in his mental fitness, indicates a complex and potentially unpredictable political landscape.

The coming months will undoubtedly be crucial in determining the final outcome of the race.

