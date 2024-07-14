Trump Responds To Biden's Call For Unity Following Assassination Attempt: 'Unite America!'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump responded to President Joe Biden’s call for unity with a two-word message on Sunday.

What Happened: Trump took to his Truth Social account to post “Unite America!” just moments after Biden’s address on the recent attempt on Trump’s life.

The incident occurred during a Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, where a bullet grazed Trump’s ear. The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pa., targeted the rally from a nearby rooftop.

In his Sunday speech, Biden announced an independent review of the security apparatus and condemned the assassination attempt. He emphasized the need to prevent such incidents, stating, “It’s not who we are as a nation. It’s not America, and we cannot allow this to happen.”

Trump, who had earlier expressed his love for the country and its people, reiterated the importance of unity in his “UNITE AMERICA!” post. He also confirmed his scheduled attendance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Why It Matters: The assassination attempt on Trump has heightened political tensions in the U.S. In a statement from the White House, Biden urged Americans to lower the political temperature and remember their shared bonds. “We can’t allow this violence to be normalized. The political rhetoric in this country has gotten very heated. It’s time to cool it down,” Biden stated.

The shooting incident led to the death of one spectator and left two others critically injured. Trump shared on Truth Social that a bullet had grazed his ear, causing significant bleeding.

In response to the shooting, tech leaders like Elon Musk and Mark Cuban expressed solidarity with Trump. Cuban conveyed his hopes for the safety of the former president, while Musk publicly backed Trump.

Some Republicans believe the incident could boost Trump’s support in the upcoming November elections. Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.) stated, “President Trump survives this attack — he just won the election.”

