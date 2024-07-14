FBI Identifies Pennsylvania Shooter At Trump Rally, Unseen Footage Reveals Crowd Identifying Gunman Prior To Shooting: 'He's Got a Gun!'

Loading... Loading...

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has identified the suspect in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

Trump shared on the social media platform Truth Social that he was injured during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, writing that a bullet had grazed the upper part of his right ear. The incident on Saturday led to the death of one spectator and left two others critically injured.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!,” Trump wrote in his post.

According to the report by The Washington Post, Crooks was a recent graduate from Bethel Park High School and had been awarded a $500 prize in math and science. He was registered as a Republican, according to Pennsylvania’s voter status records. Authorities have since cordoned off the area around Crooks’ residence.

The FBI disclosed that Crooks used an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle in the attack. The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation. Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens described the rally scene as chaotic post-shooting and stated it was too early to determine whether Crooks had acted alone.

Following the shooting, a video surfaced showing attendees at the rally identifying a gunman just moments before Trump was injured.

The video, which was shared on X, captures a man shouting, “He’s got a gun! He’s on the roof! He’s got a gun!” just before the sound of gunfire sends the crowd into a panic.

A spectator who was at the rally told BBC that he had tried to warn law enforcement about the shooter, whom he had spotted ascending a roof with a rifle.

The Butler County district attorney confirmed the death of the shooter and one rally attendee.

The incident occurred at 6:11 p.m. ET while Trump was addressing a crowd. The former president was seen reaching towards his face and diving behind the podium before Secret Service agents shielded him. Trump was escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents with visible blood on his face.

Despite the chaos, Trump appeared to maintain his composure, gesturing to the agents to wait and pumping his fist in the air before being led offstage.

