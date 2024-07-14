Biden Says 'Time To Cool It Down' And Urges Americans To Lower Political Rhetoric Following Trump Assassination Attempt

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden, speaking from the White House Oval Office on Sunday, urged Americans to lower the political temperature and remember their shared neighborly bonds after a would-be assassin wounded his Republican rival, Donald Trump.

What Happened: Biden called for a collective step back in light of the recent events. He emphasized the need to avoid normalizing violence and the responsibility of all citizens to achieve this.

"We can't allow this violence to be normalized. The political rhetoric in this country has gotten very heated. It's time to cool it down,” he said. “We all have a responsibility to do this.”

This was Biden’s third address from the Oval Office since he took office in 2021. The president’s appearance is seen as a symbolic demonstration of his power as he faces opposition within the Democratic Party regarding his potential re-election.

Biden’s address comes in the wake of the shooting at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The suspect, Thomas Matthew Crooks, is currently under investigation. Biden’s campaign has shifted its focus from verbal attacks on Trump to a more future-oriented narrative.

Why It Matters: The recent shooting at a Trump rally has sparked a flurry of responses from various quarters. Tech industry leaders and billionaires, including Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk and entrepreneur Mark Cuban, have expressed solidarity with Trump.

Other tech industry leaders, such as Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook and Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg denounced the violence and wished for Trump's swift recovery.

Meanwhile, a University of Chicago poll conducted in June revealed a rising support for political violence in the country, with 10% of respondents justifying the use of force to prevent Trump from becoming president.

Trump’s call for Biden to undergo a cognitive test has also reignited concerns about Biden’s mental fitness and his potential re-election. These events have set the stage for a charged political atmosphere in the lead-up to the 2024 elections.

