Microsoft's $1.5B Investment Under Scrutiny, Alibaba Showcases AI Breakthroughs In Shanghai And More: This Week In Artificial Intelligence

As the week comes to a close, the world of artificial intelligence (AI) has seen some significant developments. From eyebrow-raising investments to strategic acquisitions, AI breakthroughs, and stock downgrades, the global AI landscape is buzzing with activity. Let’s dive into the top stories that have shaped the AI world over the week.
Microsoft’s $1.5B Investment Raises Concerns
Microsoft Corporation MSFT has come under scrutiny from Republican lawmakers for its $1.5 billion investment in UAE-based AI firm G42, due to the company’s historical ties to China. The lawmakers have called for an intelligence assessment of the deal from the Biden administration.
SoftBank Acquires UK Chipmaker Graphcore
After missing out on a $150 billion opportunity with Nvidia, SoftBank Group Corp. SFTBF, led by Masayoshi Son, has acquired UK-based chipmaker Graphcore. This acquisition is part of SoftBank’s multibillion-dollar AI push.
Alibaba and SenseTime Showcase AI Breakthroughs
At the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA and SenseTime unveiled significant progress in AI, signaling intense competition in China’s AI market.
Tesla Downgraded by UBS
Tesla Inc. TSLA has been downgraded to “sell” from “neutral” by UBS Group AG due to concerns over the company’s AI plans. UBS analysts expressed apprehension that Tesla’s shares have surged too rapidly on the back of AI optimism.
U.S. Military’s AI-Equipped ‘Hyper Enabled Operator’
The U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) is redefining the future of warfare with its program to create AI-equipped “hyper-enabled operators” (HEOs), after abandoning its dream of an “Iron Man” suit.
