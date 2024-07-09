US Military Abandons Half-Century Dream Of 'Iron Man' Suit In Favor Of AI-Equipped 'Hyper Enabled Operator' — Now Closer To Reality Than Ever

Loading... Loading...

The future of warfare is being redefined by the U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), which is working on a program to create “hyper-enabled operators” (HEOs) that will be equipped with advanced AI technology, after abandoning its half-century dream of a powered armor akin to an “Iron Man” suit.

What Happened: The HEO program, which was first introduced to the public in 2019, is a successor to the Tactical Assault Light Operator Suit (TALOS) initiative, Wired reported on Monday.

The TALOS program aimed to provide U.S. special operations forces with an “Iron Man” suit, but it was discontinued in 2019 due to integration challenges. The HEO program, however, is now seen as the natural successor.

The HEO program aims to provide warfighters with a “cognitive overmatch” on the battlefield, giving them the ability to make informed decisions faster than their adversaries. This will be achieved through advanced communication equipment, a robust sensor suite, and an AI-powered computing architecture.

The HEO program has evolved from its initial concept and is now focused on providing operators with real-time data in the “competition phase of warfare, in permissive or semi-permissive locations,” according to SOCOM spokesperson James O. Gregory.

Despite the sensitive nature of the program, some details have been revealed. The HEO program is concentrating on three major experimental technology areas: sensing and edge computing, architecture and analysis, and language translation.

Why It Matters: The HEO program is a significant development in the ongoing integration of AI and advanced technology into modern warfare. This trend is evident in recent global military activities.

For instance, the U.S. military has been utilizing AI in Middle East operations to identify targets in air strikes. AI technologies, particularly computer vision, played a pivotal role in executing over 85 U.S. air strikes on Feb. 2. These strikes targeted seven facilities in Iraq and Syria, including rocket, missile storage, drone facilities, and militia operations centers.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military has been using an AI system called Lavender to select bombing targets in Gaza, leading to substantial civilian casualties. The system, developed in response to attacks on Oct. 7, at one point classified 37,000 Palestinians as suspected “Hamas militants” for potential assassination.

China has also been making strides in AI-powered warfare, showcasing robot dogs armed with rifles during joint military exercises with Cambodia. The robot dog, a new addition to the modern battlefield, was demonstrated in a two-minute video from the China-Cambodia "Golden Dragon 2024" exercise.

