Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Kamala Harris, Accusing Vice President Of Hiding 'A Secret And Lie To America': 'She Is Perhaps The Biggest Of All Liars'

Loading... Loading...

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene launched an attack on Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing Harris of concealing President Joe Biden‘s alleged cognitive impairment.

What Happened: Greene’s attack on Harris is based on a conspiracy theory that the vice president has been hiding Biden’s supposed health issues.

In a post on X on Thursday, Greene said, “Of all the people that work close to Joe Biden, as VP, Kamala Harris is the closest and she never told the American people how bad Joe Biden is cognitively impaired. She is perhaps the biggest of all liars.”

Greene further questioned, “How dare she keep this a secret and lie to America like this?!”

The representative’s comments have since sparked criticism. Following her post, one X user, @4HumanUnity, responded, “Cognitive assessments and medical evaluations are the domain of medical professionals, not political colleagues. There is no official medical diagnosis stating President Biden is cognitively impaired.”

Also Read: Ex-Trump Staffer Shares Texts To Prove That Ex-President’s Campaign Settled To Keep Discrimination And Sexual Harassment Lawsuits Quiet

The user also refuted Greene’s claim about Harris, stating, “Calling Kamala Harris ‘the biggest of all liars’ is an unsubstantiated, inflammatory accusation and a blatant lie.”

The user added, “Trump lied over 30,000 times in just four years. Where were you? Oh, right, pushing his lies.”

Why It Matters: This incident marks yet another instance of the ongoing political tension within the United States. Accusations such as these, based on conspiracy theories, contribute to the divisive political climate and can potentially hinder the functioning of the government.

The criticism received by Greene also highlights the public’s growing intolerance for misinformation and baseless claims.

Now Read: Trump Gives Unexpected Advice To Biden Following Disappointing Debate: ‘Crooked Joe Biden Should …’

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock