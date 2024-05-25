Marjorie Taylor Greene's Motion To Vacate Speaker Mike Johnson's Position Has Fallen Flat

Loading... Loading...

It's been two weeks since Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene attempted to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, yet the move has barely registered on Capitol Hill. Despite her actions, her colleagues appear to be largely unconcerned or uninterested.

What Happened: The usual buzz and chatter that follow such a political maneuver are conspicuously absent, indicating either a dismissal of the effort's seriousness or a broader indifference to her political machination, reported Business Insider.

Two weeks ago, Greene's motion marked only the third time such a vote had occurred in U.S. history. The outcome was unprecedented: most Democrats joined all but 11 Republicans to keep Johnson in his role.

Greene claimed the vote exposed the so-called "uniparty," but the issue quickly faded from public attention.

"There's always gonna be another wreck on the interstate," said Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee, noting the brief publicity, according to Business Insider.

Despite the failed bid, Greene continues to criticize Johnson's leadership.

"I do not support [Johnson's] leadership at all," Greene told reporters on Friday.

Meanwhile, Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who supported the debate on Greene's motion, downplayed the vote's significance, calling it a media obsession.

"90% of Americans don't give a crap about any of this stuff," Roy stated. Other Republicans who supported Greene's motion cited the need for debate or opposition to the "uniparty."

Rep. Eric Burlison of Missouri said he couldn't vote against a fellow Republican, while Rep. Barry Moore of Alabama emphasized voting his convictions.

The motion to vacate, a rare occurrence in American politics, has now symbolized the ongoing dysfunction within Congress.

Why It Matters: The motion to vacate comes amid ongoing tension within the Republican Party. Last month, Greene criticized Johnson despite efforts by former President Donald Trump to quell the rift.

Greene stated, "I'm not full of sh*t just like Mike Johnson is," highlighting her dissatisfaction with Johnson's leadership.

Greene had taken a step back in her efforts to remove Johnson but continued to blast him as a "lame duck," indicating her ongoing discontent with his leadership.

The failed motion to vacate underscores the deep divisions within the GOP and the challenges Johnson faces in maintaining party unity.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock