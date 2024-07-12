Mark Zuckerberg Set To Appear In A Live 'Acquired Podcast' Arena Event: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms, Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is slated to appear on the Acquired Podcast at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

What Happened: On Thursday, Acquired Podcast’s official account on X, formerly Twitter, announced that Zuckerberg will be partaking in a live podcast, or a stadium show, at the Chase Center on Sept. 10.

The post also disclosed that the venue was arranged with the assistance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM. Details about ticket sales are yet to be announced, but interested individuals can sign up to receive further information about the event.

This event presents a rare chance for Zuckerberg’s fans and followers to witness him live, discussing Facebook-related topics and potentially his perspectives on the broader tech industry.

Why It Matters: The Acquired Podcast, founded by David Rosenthal and Ben Gilbert in 2015, has gained significant popularity for its in-depth exploration of the stories and strategies of major companies.

The podcast has even caught the attention of top executives like Eddy Cue, who is the senior vice president of services, at Apple Inc. Cue has previously named it as his favorite podcast, saying that he finds it so engaging that he often stays in his car to continue listening even after arriving home.

The podcast is known for its extensive research and episodes lasting up to three hours. In May, it was reported that the Acquired Podcast has attracted over 600,000 monthly listeners.

The show “tells the stories and strategies of great companies,” according to Acquired Podcast’s website.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.