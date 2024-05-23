Top Apple Executive Reveals His Favorite Podcast: Eddy Cue Stays In Car To Listen To It Even After Reaching Home

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. executive Eddy Cue has a favorite podcast that he finds so captivating that he sometimes remains in his car to continue listening even after reaching home.

What Happened: The podcast that has Cue hooked is called “Acquired,” which delves into the stories and strategies of major companies, according to The Wall Street Journal. The show, founded by David Rosenthal and Ben Gilbert in 2015, has grown to become a must-listen for Cue, who is Apple’s senior vice president of services.

The show "tells the stories and strategies of great companies," according to its website.

The podcast, which involves extensive research and can run for up to three hours per episode, has garnered over 600,000 monthly listeners. Some of these listeners even pay a $10 monthly subscription fee, leading to significant revenue for the hosts.

Notable business leaders, including LinkedIn‘s COO Daniel Shapero, have also expressed their difficulty in stopping once they start listening to the podcast. The show has also hosted prominent figures such as Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, and Charlie Munger, the late vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.

"I'm probably in for 80 hours," LinkedIn COO Shapero said, in a testimonial on Acquired's website.

Why It Matters: Cue’s admiration for “Acquired” provides an insight into his interests and the kind of content that captures his attention. This is a notable departure from his professional life, where he has been involved in high-stakes matters such as defending Apple’s Google default search deal in a trial against the U.S. Department of Justice.

The podcast landscape is now filled with interview shows that offer CEOs a platform to discuss their past experiences and ponder the future. Today, tech billionaires are seen at Davos, Sun Valley, and on podcasts like the Lex Fridman Podcast.

The popularity of “Acquired” among business leaders also underscores the podcast’s relevance in the corporate world, as it offers valuable insights into the strategies and histories of major companies.

