ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI Has A 5-Step Map To Chart Progress To Superintelligence — The Ultimate Level Will Be An 'Organization'

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has introduced a five-tier system to track its progress in developing AI software that outperforms human capabilities.

What Happened: On Tuesday, OpenAI disclosed the new classification system to its employees during a company-wide meeting.

The levels span from AI capable of engaging in human-like conversation (Level 1) to AI that can perform the work of an entire organization (Level 5), reported Bloomberg, citing a company spokesperson.

The company’s leadership informed employees that OpenAI is currently at the first level, but is close to achieving the second level, termed “Reasoners.”

This level pertains to systems that can perform basic problem-solving tasks as efficiently as a human with a doctorate-level education without the use of any tools.

They also demonstrated a research project involving its GPT-4 AI model during the meeting, which exhibited new skills that approach human-like reasoning, the report noted, citing a person familiar with the discussion.

The third level on OpenAI’s scale, “Agents,” refers to AI systems that can act on a user’s behalf for several days. Level 4 describes AI that can innovate, and the most advanced level, “Organizations,” refers to AI that can perform the work of an organization.

The levels were compiled by OpenAI’s executives and senior leaders and are considered a work in progress. The company plans to gather feedback from employees, investors, and its board and may adjust the levels over time.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Why It Matters: This announcement comes on the heels of reports about Microsoft Corporation MSFT relinquishing its observer role on OpenAI’s board. The decision came after the company's more than $10 billion investment in ChatGPT-parent raised concerns among antitrust regulators.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, it was reported that OpenAI has partnered with Los Alamos National Laboratory to explore AI’s potential in scientific research. The AI startup has also acquired Rockset, a real-time analytics database company, to enhance its data indexing and querying capabilities.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.