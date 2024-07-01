Apple AI Partnership With Google Set For Fall, Mark Gurman Says He's Heard From 'Several Sources' The Deal With Meta Isn't Going To Happen

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly set to announce a partnership with Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG (NASDAQ; GOOGL) Google Gemini in the fall. Mark Gurman reiterates his earlier report about Apple not considering Meta Platforms, Inc.’s META services for integration.

What Happened: In his latest weekly “Power On” newsletter, Gurman noted that the deal will incorporate Google Gemini into Apple devices. This development aligns with the iOS 18 chatbot rumors, with Apple’s software chief, Craig Federighi, previously hinting at a Google collaboration.

While a potential partnership with Anthropic is also being considered, Gurman reiterated his previous report stating that the deal with Meta was swiftly rejected due to the underwhelming performance of its Llama chatbot.

“Last Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in discussions to offer Meta Platforms Inc.'s Llama chatbot as an option alongside OpenAI. I immediately heard from several sources that this wasn't going to happen,” Gurman said.

Gurman went on to note that Apple is not considering adding Meta as an option, as it believes OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic provide superior services. Additionally, such a move would contradict Apple’s criticism of Meta’s privacy practices.

Why It Matters: Apple’s goal is to leverage AI for direct profits, not just as a feature set for hardware products. Gurman suggests that Apple may eventually introduce subscription-only Apple Intelligence features.

Apple Intelligence is currently only available for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Previously, Cupertino’s top executives asserted that restricting access to Apple Intelligence is not a tactic to boost new iPhone sales.

