John Fetterman Stands By Biden Amid Calls For Withdrawal By Fellow Senate Democrat Peter Welch: 'I Strongly Disagree'

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) has publicly voiced his disagreement with Sen. Peter Welch‘s (D-Vt.) call for President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race.

What Happened: Welch became the first Senate Democrat to publicly urge President Biden to step down. Welch expressed his respect for Biden but suggested it would be in the country’s best interest if he stepped down, reported The Hill.

In an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Sen. Fetterman, a staunch supporter of President Biden, stated, “I strongly disagree,” with Welch’s opinion. Despite nine House Democrats calling for Biden to pass the torch following his shaky debate performance, Fetterman remains steadfast in his support for the president.

Why It Matters: This disagreement comes amidst a split within the Democratic party over Biden’s candidacy. Earlier this month, Biden announced his intention to stay in the race, receiving strong support from progressive members of Congress, despite his poor showing in the first presidential debate.

Despite mounting pressure from senior House Democrats for his resignation, Biden has stood firm, asserting that he is the best candidate to defeat former President Donald Trump.

A poll conducted earlier this month revealed that a significant majority of voters believe Biden should withdraw from the race. However, Fetterman’s public support for Biden indicates a division within the party, with some members still believing in Biden’s potential to win the election.

Photo by OogImages on Shutterstock

