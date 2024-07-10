Trump Rally Attended By Ex-President's Youngest Son Barron: 'Welcome to the Scene'

Loading... Loading...

Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, made his first-ever public appearance at his father’s rally on Tuesday.

What Happened: The rally took place at one of Trump’s Miami-area golf courses. The former President called his 18-year-old son to stand up, to which Barron responded by pumping his fist a few times. “Welcome to the scene, Barron,” Trump announced, reported The Hill.

The rally was held amid growing speculation about the Democratic nominee for the upcoming presidential election. Some Democrats have been calling for President Joe Biden to step down following a disappointing debate performance last month.

Why It Matters: Barron’s appearance at the rally comes after a series of events that have thrust him into the political spotlight. In May 2024, Barron was selected as one of Florida’s at-large delegates for the upcoming Republican National Convention. However, he later declined the offer due to “prior commitments.”

Furthermore, Barron was also involved in a controversy surrounding ‘TrumpCoin’, a meme coin linked to the Trump name.

