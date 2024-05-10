Donald Trump's Youngest Son Declines To Be RNC Florida Delegate 'Due To Prior Commitments'

Loading... Loading...

The youngest son of former President Donald Trump has turned down the opportunity to serve as a delegate for Florida at the upcoming Republican National Convention or RNC.

What Happened: Barron Trump declined the offer citing “prior commitments,” as per a statement from the office of former First Lady Melania Trump, reported The Hill on Friday.

“While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” read the statement.

The Florida GOP had earlier announced that Barron Trump would join his siblings, Eric, Tiffany, and Donald Trump Jr., as delegates, with Eric Trump serving as the state’s delegation chair. The RNC is scheduled to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in mid-July.

Earlier, Donald Trump, said in a radio interview, “He [Barron] does like politics. It's sort of funny. He'll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do.’ So anyway, he's a good guy. He's a senior now in high school, and he'll be going to college.”

Why It Matters: This news comes as a surprise, given Barron Trump’s recent steps into the political spotlight. Just two days ago, it was reported that Barron Trump was selected as one of Florida’s at-large delegates for the RNC. This would have been his first official role in politics, alongside his siblings.

Earlier in March, it was reported that Melania Trump had shifted her focus toward her family, particularly her son Barron, rather than her husband’s 2024 presidential campaign. At the time, it was reported that she has been dedicated to exploring potential colleges for Barron, and is resolved to accompany him wherever he chooses to pursue his studies.

Despite his family’s political ties, Barron Trump has been a subject of privacy concerns. In March 2024, Chelsea Clinton spoke out in defense of Barron Trump’s privacy rights, urging the media to respect his status as a private citizen.

