Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Voting For 'Mystery Presidential Candidate' Put Up By Democrats Will Be The 'Last Nail In The Coffin For All Of Us'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), has criticized the Democratic Party for the perceived decline of America, highlighting issues such as Social Security, immigration, and potential tax increases.

What Happened: In a post, on X, on Monday, Greene accused the Democrats of mismanaging the country, stating that they are “robbing” Social Security to pay over half a million Ukrainians and using tax dollars to support millions of immigrants. She warned that if Democrats retain power in 2025, they will raise taxes.

Greene’s tweet comes amidst internal debates within the Democratic Party regarding their 2024 presidential candidate. Despite calls from some Democrats for President Joe Biden to step aside following a disappointing debate performance, Biden has reaffirmed his commitment to the race.

Greene said on the issue, “Voting for the Democrat's mystery presidential candidate will be the nail in the coffin for all of us.”

The Georgia representative, who is a vociferous supporter of ex-President Donald Trump, also criticized the Democratic Party in a separate post, claiming their policies led to unaffordable housing for young adults and insufficient Social Security payments for seniors, stating, “Democrats are STEALING their hard earned money from SS and paying ILLEGAL migrants SS checks.” She argued that Democrats prioritized an “AMERICA LAST” agenda.

Why It Matters: Greene’s criticism of the Democrats reflects the ongoing political tension in the United States. Her comments on Social Security and immigration are likely to resonate with her conservative base, while her warning about potential tax increases under a Democratic administration may be aimed at swaying undecided voters.

Greene has previously questioned Biden’s fitness to serve as president. At the time, she proposed the 25th Amendment or impeachment as solutions.

