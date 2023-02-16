Biden's Physician Declares Him 'Fit for Duty' And 'Vigorous'

President Joe Biden’s doctor Kevin O’ Connor said in a memo Thursday that he is “fit for duty” and “vigorous.”

What Happened: O’Connor, who is also an associate professor at The George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences, said that Biden “remains a healthy, vigorous 80-year-old-male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

The physician noted current “medical considerations” which included atrial fibrillation, hyperlipidemia, gastroesophageal reflux, allergies, spinal arthritis, and mild neuropathy of the feet.

Biden takes three common prescription medications and two common over-the-counter drugs, according to the memo.

Why It Matters: Biden is the oldest-ever president of the United States. The medical tests conducted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center did not find any evidence of stroke, multiple sclerosis, or Parkinson’s disease.

It was reported last month that Biden’s reelection plans are on track and he is likely to address running for a second term after the State of the Union address, which took place on February 7.

