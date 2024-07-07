Kamala Harris Set To Play A Bigger Role In Biden Campaign, Says Co-Chair: 'She's Incredibly Intelligent'

Loading... Loading...

Former Representative Cedric Richmond (D-La.) has disclosed that Vice President Kamala Harris is set to take on a more significant role in President Joe Biden‘s reelection campaign.

What Happened: Richmond, who serves as the co-chair of the Biden-Harris campaign, revealed on Sunday that Harris would be ramping up her involvement in the campaign. This announcement comes amid ongoing concerns about Biden’s ability to secure a second term following a lackluster debate performance last month, reported The Hill.

“She is increasing her role and she's been a valued partner since day one. I won't get into whether she's been covered fairly by the press, but she is a valuable partner. She's incredibly intelligent,” Richmond said on MSNBC's “The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart.”

Richmond also mentioned that California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) have expressed their support for Biden following the debate, squashing rumors of them replacing Biden at the top of the ticket.

“Leaders are rallying around this president and vice president because they understand what's at stake and they understand what they have accomplished,” Richmond added.

See Also: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Stirs Controversy By Promising To ‘Open The Files’ On Pivotal Moment In US History

Why It Matters: The news of Harris’s increased involvement in the campaign comes at a time when speculation about her potentially replacing Biden at the top of the ticket is rife. This speculation has been fueled by a Reuters report that suggested Harris is the leading alternative to replace Biden if he decides not to continue his reelection campaign.

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci also weighed in on the situation, predicting that Biden will be out of the race by the end of July and suggesting that “we are going to get a President [Kamala] Harris,” reported Benzinga.

Meanwhile, a leaked video of former President Donald Trump making unfounded allegations about forcing Biden out of the presidential race and criticizing Harris has also stirred controversy.

Despite the rumors, Biden has reiterated his intention to run for a second term, with Harris doubling down on her support for him. The increased involvement of Harris in the campaign could be seen as a strategic move to reinforce the Biden-Harris ticket and dispel any doubts about their unity and commitment to the reelection effort.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next: