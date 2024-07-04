Trump's Unfounded Claims About Kamala Harris Stir Controversy: 'She's So Bad, She's So Pathetic'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent leaked video, former President Donald Trump has made unfounded allegations about President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, causing a stir.

What Happened: Reuters reported, citing The Daily Beast, on Thursday that Trump was filmed at his golf course making baseless claims about having forced Biden out of the presidential race. He also disparaged Harris, who is expected to succeed Biden if he were to withdraw. In the video, Trump is heard saying, “He’s quitting the race … I got him out,” and then proceeds to criticize Harris, stating, “She’s so bad, she’s so pathetic, she’s just so f***ing bad.”

Despite Trump’s assertions, Biden, 81, confirmed on Wednesday that he is still in the race. His campaign responded to Trump’s remarks with a statement from spokesperson Sarafina Chitika, highlighting Trump’s own controversial actions and behaviors.

Trump’s campaign defended his statements, with co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita asserting, “Nothing in this video is incorrect.” The video was reportedly confirmed to have been filmed at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

See Also: Elon Musk Mocks AOC’s Impeachment Plan For Supreme Court: ‘Losing It’

Why It Matters: This incident comes amid increasing speculation about Harris’s potential candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections. Recent reports suggest that Harris might replace Biden as the Democratic nominee, following Biden's criticized debate performance against Trump.

Benzinga reported that Harris has emerged as the leading alternative to replace Biden if he decides not to continue his reelection campaign.

Furthermore, Harris has previously expressed her concerns about Trump's potential reelection, warning of the threat he poses to democracy. She stated, "If reelected, Trump has vowed to be a dictator on day one and openly said he intends to weaponize the Department of Justice against his enemies."

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, the political landscape remains uncertain, with increased calls for Biden to step aside and make way for a new candidate.

Read Next: