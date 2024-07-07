Elon Musk Says Those Against Bill Requiring Proof Of Citizenship To Vote Should Face Severe Penalty: 'Those Who Oppose This Are Traitors'

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk has stirred the pot by labeling those opposing a bill that necessitates proof of citizenship for voting in federal elections as “TRAITORS.”

What Happened: The bill, dubbed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, was introduced by House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and initially championed by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas.

The legislation mandates state election officials to verify citizenship before issuing voter registration forms and necessitates individuals to provide proof of citizenship prior to registering to vote in federal elections.

On Friday, Johnson promoted the bill on the social media platform, X, asserting that the SAVE Act will “safeguard our elections by ensuring only American citizens vote in federal elections.”

In a response to Johnson’s posts, Musk declared, “Those who oppose this are traitors. All Caps: TRAITORS,” and provocatively asked, “What is the penalty for traitors again?”

The U.S. Constitution outlines that individuals found guilty of treason can be sentenced to death or imprisoned for a minimum of five years, fined at least $10,000, and prohibited from ever holding office in the U.S.

Congress is slated to reconvene in Washington, D.C., on Monday, with the vote on the SAVE Act expected to occur this month.

Why It Matters: Critics of the SAVE Act argue that the legislation is redundant as it is currently illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections. They contend that the bill may serve as a barrier to eligible voters, potentially infringing on their rights.

The controversy surrounding the bill has been further fueled by Musk’s comments, drawing significant attention to the upcoming vote.

