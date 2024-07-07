Apple's AI Shift, Board Observer Role At OpenAI, Extended iPhone Settlement Deadline, And AI Partnership With Google: This Week In Appleverse

Loading... Loading...

As we wrap up the week, it’s clear that Apple Inc. AAPL has been making significant moves. From a strategic shift towards artificial intelligence to an observer role at OpenAI, the tech giant has been busy. Additionally, there’s been an extension on the iPhone settlement deadline, rumors of major changes for the next-gen Vision Pro, and a potential AI partnership with Google. Let’s dive into the details.

Apple’s Strategic Shift Towards AI and Software

According to Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman, Apple is reportedly focusing more on artificial intelligence and software as its hardware innovation slows down. Gurman noted that Apple’s devices are designed to last longer, making it harder to entice consumers to upgrade regularly.

Apple’s Observer Role at OpenAI

Apple is set to secure an observer role on the board of ChatGPT-parent OpenAI, matching the position of Microsoft Corp. MSFT. Phil Schiller, Cupertino's former marketing chief, has been chosen for this role, gaining insights into the company's decision-making process.

Extended Deadline for iPhone Settlement

The deadline for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users to claim a portion of the $35 million settlement fund has been extended. The lawsuit, filed against Apple in 2019, addressed alleged audio issues linked to the "audio IC" chip in these devices.

Major Changes for Next-Gen Vision Pro

Apple is reportedly working on the next generation of its Vision Pro headset, with rumors suggesting significant changes in design and pricing. The tech giant is developing two variants of the second-generation headset, one premium and one more affordable.

Apple’s AI Partnership with Google

Apple is reportedly set to announce a partnership with Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Gemini in the fall. The deal will incorporate Google Gemini into Apple devices, aligning with the iOS 18 chatbot rumors.

