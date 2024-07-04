Kamala Harris Warns Of Trump's Threat To Democracy, Amid Speculations Of Her Presidential Candidacy: 'He Vowed To Be A Dictator On Day One'

Loading... Loading...

Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States, recently expressed her concerns about Donald Trump’s potential reelection, warning of the threat he poses to democracy.

What Happened: On Thursday, Harris took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice her apprehensions about Trump’s intentions if reelected. She stated, “If reelected, Trump has vowed to be a dictator on day one and openly said he intends to weaponize the Department of Justice against his enemies.”

Her tweet comes amid rising speculations about her potential candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections. Recent reports suggest that Harris might replace Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee, following Biden’s criticized debate performance against Trump.

Why It Matters: The odds of Harris becoming the presidential candidate have surged from 8% to 27% on Polymarket, a cryptocurrency-based prediction market. This shift in sentiment is significant, considering Biden remains the top pick with 58% odds in his favor.

Furthermore, a Reuters report, citing multiple senior sources within the Democratic party, suggests Harris as the top choice to replace Biden if he decides not to continue his reelection campaign.

Despite calls for Biden to step aside following his shaky debate performance, Harris defended him, stating that he had a ‘strong finish’.

If Biden were to step down, Harris is among the leading candidates who would be selected to replace him.

