Tesla's July 4th Plans In China: Elon Musk To Show Off Cybertruck, Optimus Bot At World AI Conference This Week

Loading... Loading...

While America celebrates Independence Day on Thursday, Tesla Inc TSLA is headed to China to show off its futuristic-looking Cybertruck, as well as the latest version of its Optimus bot at the World AI Conference (WAIC).

What To Know: The annual WAIC event is set to kick off in Shanghai on July 4 and will feature some of the biggest brands across the globe as leaders discuss technology advancements, industry trends and the appropriate path forward for AI development.

According to a Teslarati report, Tesla is set to showcase the Cybertruck and Optimus Gen 2 at the event this week.

Tesla's Cybertruck, which was released last November, was one of the most highly anticipated vehicle launches of all time. Despite drawing significant attention for its unique design, CEO Elon Musk said the vehicle is not likely to be cash flow positive for some time. That hasn’t stopped the company from parading the vehicle around the world in an effort to build excitement.

Since launch, the Cybertruck has battled delivery delays and recalls related to unintentional acceleration and a windshield wiper issue, but it continues to be popular, especially among celebrities.

The latest recalls provide insights into the pace of production and deliveries for the EV maker. As previously reported by Benzinga, the recall data appears to show Tesla delivered 7,810 Cybertrucks over nine weeks and is averaging 867 deliveries per week.

Musk recently noted Cybertruck production climbed to 1,300 units per week, a record pace for Tesla. The EV maker is targeting production of 250,000 units per year in 2025.

Check This Out: Americans Divided On Feeling Richer Or Poorer This Fourth Of July, Nearly Half Say Inflation Is Worse Than Last Year

Tesla will also showcase the latest version of its Optimus bot in China this week. Optimus Gen 2 was unveiled at the end of 2023. The Gen 2 bot is more than 20 pounds lighter than the previous generation, moves 30% faster and improved body control capabilities with the addition of hands.

Less than a month ago, Tesla announced it deployed two Optimus bots at its Gigafactory in Texas that are performing tasks autonomously. Musk recently said that he expects the number of humanoid robots in the world to exceed the human population one day.

The Tesla CEO is expected to be one of the keynote speakers for the opening ceremony of WAIC, according to a Reuters report citing an agenda released in advance of the conference.

Musk has reportedly provided video clips of himself speaking for the previous two WAIC events. He last appeared in person in 2019.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares have been on a tear over the last week, climbing more than 25%. The stock closed Wednesday’s shortened trading session up 6.54% at $246.39, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.