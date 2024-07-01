The $100K Cybertruck Needs Some FSD Love From Tesla, Says Ross Gerber: 'Would Be Nice To Have The Software'

Loading... Loading...

Ross Gerber, the CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth, has made a public request for Tesla Inc. TSLA to include Full Self-Driving software in its $100,000 Cybertruck.

What Happened: On Monday, Gerber took to social media platform X to express his desire for FSD in the Cybertruck, which is expected to be released soon. The post comes amid anticipation for Tesla’s second-quarter delivery figures, which are projected to show a year-over-year decrease.

“FSD on the cybertruck please. $100k truck. Would be nice to have the software…,” Gerber wrote.

Why It Matters: The timing of Gerber’s request coincides with a critical period for Tesla. Investors are eagerly awaiting the company’s quarterly delivery figures, with consensus estimates from analysts standing at 441,000 deliveries in the second quarter. This update is expected to be released ahead of the market opening on Tuesday.

However, some experts predict that Tesla’s delivery numbers might fall short of these estimates. One expert highlighted that while many automotive companies report vehicle production and deliveries on a monthly or quarterly basis, Tesla’s figures are followed more closely than any other.

Ross Gerber has been vocal about his concerns regarding Tesla’s growth strategy. In April, he predicted a challenging earnings report for the company and questioned its ability to sell more cars with its current strategy.

Additionally, Gerber has been a strong advocate for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving technology, describing it as a “life-saving” innovation. He has previously engaged in public debates defending the technology’s potential to save lives and prevent injuries.

Price Action: Tesla Inc. shares closed at $209.86, up 6.05% on Monday. In after-hours trading, the stock increased 0.033%. Year to date, Tesla’s stock is down 15.52%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

