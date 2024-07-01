Biden Slams Supreme Court Decision That Gives Partial Immunity To Trump: 'There Are No Kings In America'

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden expressed his disapproval of the recent Supreme Court ruling granting partial immunity to former presidents, stating that it fundamentally changes the principles on which the nation was founded.

What Happened: On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that former presidents, including Donald Trump, are entitled to immunity for acts within their Constitutional authority while in office. However, this immunity does not extend to unofficial acts. The ruling could significantly impact Trump’s pending court cases ahead of the 2024 election.

President Biden responded to the ruling on X, formerly Twitter, stating, “There are no kings in America, each of us is equal. No one is above the law.” He expressed concern that the Supreme Court decision fundamentally changed this principle.

Why It Matters: This ruling has sparked a heated debate, with critics arguing that it places the president above the law. The decision was met with mixed reactions, with supporters celebrating it as a victory and critics, including President Biden, expressing their disapproval. The ruling could have far-reaching implications, particularly for Trump’s pending court cases ahead of the 2024 election.

Following the ruling, Trump expressed pride in being an American, while critics, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif), called it an ‘insult to the vision of our founders’. The Supreme Court’s decision has undoubtedly stirred up a political storm, with the nation divided over its interpretation and implications.

