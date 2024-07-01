Trump Supreme Court Immunity Ruling Makes Him 'Proud To Be An American': Critics Argue He Is Now Above The Law, Pelosi Says 'Insult To The Vision Of Our Founders'

Loading... Loading...

A key ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court found that former President Donald Trump was granted partial immunity over actions committed while he was in the White House.

Here's a look at the reactions from supporters and rivals after the ruling.

What Happened: In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court granted Trump partial immunity in a landmark case ahead of the 2024 election.

"A former president is entitled to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his ‘conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority,'" the Supreme Court said Monday, as reported by the Washington Post.

"This case poses a question of lasting significance: When may a former president be prosecuted for official acts taken during his Presidency?" Chief Justice John Roberts said in the majority opinion. "The President enjoys no immunity for his unofficial acts, and not everything the President does is office. The President is not above the law."

Monday's ruling means cases against Trump related to his duties while president may not come for several months, most likely coming after the 2024 election.

The ruling now puts into question whether Trump will pardon himself if he wins re-election in the 2024 election.

A dissenting opinion from Justice Sonia Sotomayor criticized the ruling.

"The President of the United States is the most powerful person in the country, and possibly the world. When he uses his official powers in any way, under the majority's reasoning, he now will be insulated from criminal prosecution," Sotomayor said.

In the dissenting opinion, Sotomayor gave examples of the Navy's Seal Team 6 assassinating a political rival or organizing a military coup to hold onto power as items the president could now be immune from.

"In every use of official power, the President is now a king above the law."

Disapproval: The President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris campaign were among the key political leaders who spoke out after the Supreme Court ruling.

"Today's ruling doesn't change the facts, so let's be very clear about what happened on January 6: Donald Trump snapped after he lost the 2020 election and encouraged a mob to overthrow the results of a free and fair election," Biden's statement said.

The statement said Trump "thinks he's above the law and is willing to do anything to gain and hold onto power for himself."

"He's promising to be a dictator ‘on day one,' calling for our Constitution to be ‘terminated' so he can regain power, and promising a ‘bloodbath' if he loses.

The statement said voters need to reject Trump's "quest for power" during the November 2024 election.

A fundraising email sent to Biden supporters cited the dissenting opinion of Sotomayor and the immunity that could be granted for an assassination.

"If Trump wins again, he'll be even more dangerous and unhinged because he knows the courts won't hold him back," the email said.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) issued a statement Monday saying "the foundational American principle that no one is above the law" has now been violated.

"The former president's claim of total presidential immunity is an insult to the vision of our founders, who declared independence from a King," Pelosi said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called Monday's ruling a "disgraceful decision."

"This is a sad day for America and a sad day for our democracy," Schumer said.

Hillary Clinton agreed with Sotomayor's dissenting opinion and the future fear of the country's democracy.

"It will be up to the American people this November to hold Donald Trump accountable," Clinton said.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said the Supreme Court is now consumed "by a corruption crisis beyond its control. The Congresswoman called Monday's ruling "an assault on American democracy."

"It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture. I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Progressive monthly magazine The Nation may have shared the most harsh criticism of the ruling with an article titled, "The president can now assassinate you, officially."

"Under this new standard, a president can go on a four-to-eight year crime spree and then retire from public life, never to be held accountable," the magazine said.

Trump and Supporters Speak Out: Trump took to social media platform Truth Social, which is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group DJT several times after the ruling.

"Today's Historic Decision by the Supreme Court should end all of Crooked Joe Biden's Witch Hunts against me, including the New York Hoaxes," Trump said, as reported by NBC News.

Trump added that on Monday he was, "PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN."

Trump spokesperson Alina Habba told Fox News that the Supreme Court "made the right decision."

"American people think that these cases should have never existed," Habba said.

Habba added that presidents should have "absolute immunity."

"It is a good day when court rest recognizes constitutional rights of presidents and the executive branch."

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) called Monday's ruling a "victory for former President Trump and all future presidents."

Johnson added that the ruling will also defeat "Biden's weaponized Department of Justice."

"This decision is based on the obviously unique power and position of the presidency, and comports with the Constitution and common sense," Johnson said.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who is considered a potential Trump vice president pick, said a president has to have immunity.

"Today's Supreme Court decision is a historic victory for President Donald Trump, the Constitution, the rule of law, and the American people," Stefanik said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told NBC News the Supreme Court made the "right decision" in the Trump case.

Potential Trump vice president pick Vivek Ramaswamy praised the Supreme Court ruling that a president is presumed immunity for official acts.

"It's a decision that would make our Founders proud," Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy argued that without the Supreme Court ruling, presidents have to "walk on eggshells for 4-8 years" and hope that the next president "shows mercy."

Photos: Shutterstock