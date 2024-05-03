Tim Cook Blasts DOJ's Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple, Says He's Going To Make Sure It Doesn't Become A Distraction: 'We're Going To Fight It'

Loading... Loading...

As Apple Inc. AAPL reports its second-quarter 2024 earnings, CEO Tim Cook has criticized the U.S. Department of Justice’s or DOJ antitrust lawsuit against the tech giant, calling it “misguided.”

What Happened: On Thursday, Apple reported its second-quarter results that outperformed muted goals. During the same time, Cook gave an interview to CNBC and addressed the DOJ’s antitrust lawsuit against the tech giant, reported The Verge.

He called the case “misguided” and promised Apple would contest it. He also expressed concern about the lawsuit becoming a “distraction” for the company.

“I think the case is misguided, and we're going to fight it,” he said, adding, “It's my job to make sure it doesn't become a distraction. And so, you know, if you look at what they're trying to do, is essentially use the law to define how we design products. And that shouldn't be like that.”

Why It Matters: The DOJ filed the lawsuit against Apple in March after a lengthy investigation.

The department alleges that Apple has engaged in anticompetitive behavior by making it difficult for users to switch to other platforms. This included restricting iPhone technologies to its apps and services, keeping iMessage exclusive to Apple devices, limiting third-party digital wallets, and restricting Apple Watch compatibility.

Apple has strongly refuted these claims. The company previously stated that the lawsuit “threatens who we are” and undermines the company’s principles. The company also argues that the lawsuit sets a “dangerous precedent” by allowing governments to dictate how technology is designed.

“We believe this lawsuit is wrong on the facts and the law, and we will vigorously defend against it,” Apple told Benzinga in March in an emailed statement.

